Friday, May 15, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
7-Eleven-Madera-CA
7-Eleven occupies the 4,644-square-foot single-tenant retail property in Madera, Calif.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaRetailWestern

Hanley Investment Group Negotiates $12.2M Sale of Single-Tenant Retail Property in Madera, California

by Amy Works

MADERA, CALIF. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has negotiated the $12.2 million sale of a newly constructed, single-tenant retail property located in the San Joaquin Valley city of Madera. The property spans 4,644 square feet and is occupied by a 7-Eleven convenience store and gas station, with commercial diesel fueling lanes. This transaction marks the highest‑priced, single‑tenant 7‑Eleven property ever sold in California and the first and only 7‑Eleven location in the city, according to Hanley Investment Group.

Sean Cox and Bill Asher of Hanley Investment Group represented the seller and developer, Clovis, Calif.-based Stock Five Development Inc. Dev Patel of Kidder Mathews represented the buyer, a private investor from the San Francisco Bay Area.

You may also like

Outrigger Industrial Sells 1 MSF Building at Generation...

TruCore Industrial Acquires 72,710 SF Industrial Portfolio in...

LanCarte Commercial Arranges Sale of 33,000 SF Industrial...

Guardian Acquires 332-Unit Ladd Tower Apartment Building in...

JLL Arranges Sale of 365,774 SF Industrial Portfolio...

Colliers Brokers Sale of 321,000 SF Office Building...

TruCore Industrial Acquires 71,552 SF Single-Tenant Property in...

Four Retailers Open at 1.1 MSF Rosedale Center...

CFAM, RPM Living Acquire 380-Unit Waterfront Multifamily Community...