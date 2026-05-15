Hanley Investment Group Negotiates $12.2M Sale of Single-Tenant Retail Property in Madera, California

MADERA, CALIF. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has negotiated the $12.2 million sale of a newly constructed, single-tenant retail property located in the San Joaquin Valley city of Madera. The property spans 4,644 square feet and is occupied by a 7-Eleven convenience store and gas station, with commercial diesel fueling lanes. This transaction marks the highest‑priced, single‑tenant 7‑Eleven property ever sold in California and the first and only 7‑Eleven location in the city, according to Hanley Investment Group.

Sean Cox and Bill Asher of Hanley Investment Group represented the seller and developer, Clovis, Calif.-based Stock Five Development Inc. Dev Patel of Kidder Mathews represented the buyer, a private investor from the San Francisco Bay Area.