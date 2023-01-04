REBusinessOnline

Hanley Investment Group Negotiates $17.2M Sale of Shopping Center in Omaha

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Nebraska, Retail

Hy-Vee anchors the 112,005-square-foot Applewood Centre.

OMAHA, NEB. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has negotiated the sale of Applewood Centre, a 112,005-square-foot shopping center in Omaha, for $17.2 million. Anchored by Hy-Vee, the property is nearly 99 percent leased and was built in 1989. Hy-Vee has occupied space at the center ever since it was built and has expanded and renovated its store over the last 10 years, including a drive-thru for the pharmacy, an interior Starbucks and Wahlburgers, and a full wine and spirits section. Additional tenants at the property include Edward Jones, Great Clips, H&R Block, Papa John’s, Pet Supplies Plus and Sun Tan City. Jeff Lefko and Bill Asher of Hanley represented the seller, Omaha-based Woodsonia Real Estate Inc. The all-cash buyer was a family office based in Oregon.

