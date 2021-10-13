Hanley Investment Group Negotiates $2.4M Sale of Planet Fitness-Occupied Property in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, IND. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has negotiated the sale of a single-tenant retail property net leased to Planet Fitness in Fort Wayne for $2.4 million. Located at 7528 S. Anthony Blvd., the building spans 20,000 square feet. The former Kmart property was recently redeveloped into a Planet Fitness location as well as a self-storage facility. Dylan Mallory of Hanley represented the seller, a private partnership between locally based McCormack Development and Jackson Investment Group. A Southern California-based private investor was the buyer.