Hanley Investment Group Negotiates $2.4M Sale of Planet Fitness-Occupied Property in Fort Wayne

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Midwest, Retail

The Planet Fitness location spans 20,000 square feet.

FORT WAYNE, IND. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has negotiated the sale of a single-tenant retail property net leased to Planet Fitness in Fort Wayne for $2.4 million. Located at 7528 S. Anthony Blvd., the building spans 20,000 square feet. The former Kmart property was recently redeveloped into a Planet Fitness location as well as a self-storage facility. Dylan Mallory of Hanley represented the seller, a private partnership between locally based McCormack Development and Jackson Investment Group. A Southern California-based private investor was the buyer.

