Hanley Investment Group Negotiates $2.6M Sale of Retail Property in El Centro, California Leased to Dutch Bros Coffee

EL CENTRO, CALIF. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has negotiated the $2.6 million sale of a single-tenant retail building located in El Centro. Dutch Bros Coffee occupies the drive-thru property on a 15–year, absolute triple-net-lease with 10 percent rental increase every five years.

Formerly a Wendy’s restaurant, the 2,411-square-foot building was originally built in 1988. Situated on an outparcel to a Vons-anchored retail center, nearby tenants include Smart & Final Extra!, Dollar General Market, Costco, Lowe’s Home Improvement, Target and Ashley Furniture.

Bill Asher, Jeff Lefko and Beau Velten of Hanley Investment Group represented the seller and developer, Portland-based Cole Valley Partners, in the transaction. Bill Johnson of KW Commercial represented the buyer, a Northern California-based private investor.