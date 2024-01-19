Friday, January 19, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
1789-W-Jefferson-Blvd-LA-CA
Starbucks Coffee occupies the 1,486-square-foot restaurant property at 1789 W. Jefferson Blvd. in Los Angles.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaRestaurantRetailWestern

Hanley Investment Group Negotiates $3.2M Sale of Starbucks-Occupied Property in Los Angeles

by Amy Works

LOS ANGELES — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of a single-tenant restaurant property with a drive-thru at 1789 W. Jefferson Blvd. in Los Angeles. A private investor based in Los Angeles sold the asset to a Southern California-based private investor for $3.2 million.

Starbucks Coffee occupies the 1,486-square-foot building, which was built in 2017.

Jeff Lefko and Bill Asher of Hanley Investment Group represented the seller, while Ryan Sharpe of Kidder Mathews represented the buyer in the deal.

You may also like

Transwestern Brokers $72M Sale of Hudson Medical Center...

JBM Brokers $66M Sale of Pearce at Pavilion...

CPP Acquires Woodside Terrace Affordable Housing Community in...

Population Growth Drives Development in Southern Nevada

Calmwater Capital Funds $32.2M Construction Loan for Multifamily...

DRA Advisors, Rising Realty Partners Buy Six-Building Industrial...

Transforming Age, Elder Care Alliance Complete Affiliation Agreement

Colliers Arranges $27.8M Refinancing for Edgeway Apartments in...

Bayview Provides $6M in C-PACE Financing for 124-Unit...