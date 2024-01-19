Hanley Investment Group Negotiates $3.2M Sale of Starbucks-Occupied Property in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of a single-tenant restaurant property with a drive-thru at 1789 W. Jefferson Blvd. in Los Angeles. A private investor based in Los Angeles sold the asset to a Southern California-based private investor for $3.2 million.

Starbucks Coffee occupies the 1,486-square-foot building, which was built in 2017.

Jeff Lefko and Bill Asher of Hanley Investment Group represented the seller, while Ryan Sharpe of Kidder Mathews represented the buyer in the deal.