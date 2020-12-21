Hanley Investment Group Negotiates $3.4M Sale of Two 7-Eleven Properties in California

Coin Wash and 7-Eleven occupy the 4,640-square-foot retail property at 2414-2418 N. Fruit Ave. in Fresno.

SANTA MARIA AND FRESNO, CALIF. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sales of two retail assets located in Santa Maria and Fresno. The total price for the two transactions was $3.4 million.

Located at 1104 S. Blosser Road in Santa Maria, 7-Eleven fully occupies the 2,413-square-foot property. The building was built in 1974. Hermosa Beach-based Equitas Investments sold the asset to a private investor from Fowler for $1.6 million. Jeremy McChesney of Hanley Investment represented the seller, while Luc Hawkshaw of Apex Partners represented the buyer in the deal.

A Fresno-based private partnership sold the two-tenant retail property, located at 2414-2418 N. Fruit Ave. in Fresno, to a Los Angeles-based private investor for $1.8 million. The 4,640-square-foot building consists of a 3,120-square-foot 7-Eleven and a 1,520-square-foot coin laundromat. McChesney represented the seller, while Sandra Miller of Engel & Volkers represented the buyer in the transaction.