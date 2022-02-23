Hanley Investment Group Negotiates $3.5M Sale of Raising Cane’s Ground Lease in Metro Minneapolis

ST. CLOUD, MINN. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has negotiated the $3.5 million sale of a Raising Cane’s ground lease in St. Cloud near Minneapolis. Built in 2021, the 3,493-square-foot restaurant building is located at 2635 W. Division St. Jeff Lefko and Bill Asher of Hanley, in conjunction with Rob Wise of CBRE, represented the seller, Minneapolis-based TOLD Development Co. Chris Rodriguez of Pacific Commercial Investments Inc. represented the buyer, California-based Caravella Properties.