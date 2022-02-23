REBusinessOnline

Hanley Investment Group Negotiates $3.5M Sale of Raising Cane’s Ground Lease in Metro Minneapolis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Minnesota, Restaurant, Retail

Built in 2021, the 3,493-square-foot restaurant building is located at 2635 W. Division St.

ST. CLOUD, MINN. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has negotiated the $3.5 million sale of a Raising Cane’s ground lease in St. Cloud near Minneapolis. Built in 2021, the 3,493-square-foot restaurant building is located at 2635 W. Division St. Jeff Lefko and Bill Asher of Hanley, in conjunction with Rob Wise of CBRE, represented the seller, Minneapolis-based TOLD Development Co. Chris Rodriguez of Pacific Commercial Investments Inc. represented the buyer, California-based Caravella Properties.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  