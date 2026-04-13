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291-E-Hospitality-Lane-San-Bernardino-CA
Starbucks Coffee occupies 1,200 square feet at 291 E. Hospitality Lane in San Bernardino, Calif.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaRestaurantRetailWestern

Hanley Investment Group Negotiates $3.6M Sale of Starbucks-Occupied Retail Property in San Bernardino

by Amy Works

SAN BERNARDINO, CALIF. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has negotiated the $3.6 million sale of a single-tenant retail property leased to Starbucks Coffee in San Bernardino. The newly constructed, drive-thru-only café prototype spans 1,200 square feet and operates on a 15-year triple-net corporate lease with 10 percent rental increases every five years. The asset is located at 291 E. Hospitality Lane. Bill Asher and Jeff Lefko of Hanley represented the seller, a local developer, in the transaction. David Kluver of Lee & Associates represented the buyer, a local investor from Orange County.

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