Hanley Investment Group Negotiates $3.8M Sale of Two-Tenant Retail Pad Site in Metro Sacramento

ROCKLIN, CALIF. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has negotiated the $3.8 million sale of a two-tenant retail pad site in Rocklin, approximately 25 miles northeast of downtown Sacramento, for $3.8 million. Situated at 2303 Sunset Blvd., the 6,122-square-foot building is occupied by U.S. Bank and a drive-thru Animal Urgent Care, each on a triple-net-lease. Built in 2022, the property sits on roughly 1 acre. Nearby tenants include Taco Bell, Safeway, Costco, Target, The Home Depot, WinCo Foods and Chipotle Mexican Grill. Eric Wohl and CJ Kiehler of Hanley represented the seller, a locally based private developer, in the transaction. Avi Narang of BRC Advisors Real Estate Investment Services represented the buyer, a private investor.