Hanley Investment Group Negotiates $4.3M Ground Lease Sale of Chipotle-Occupied Restaurant Property in Rancho Cordova, California

RANCHO CORDOVA, CALIF. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has arranged the pre-sale of a new restaurant property at Anatolia Marketplace in Rancho Cordova, a suburb east of Sacramento. Locally based Anatolia Marketplace sold the absolute triple-net ground lease to a private 1031 exchange investor for $4.3 million.

A Chipotle Mexican Grill with a drive-thru occupies the 2,325-square-foot building, which is located at 4001 Sunrise Blvd.

Bill Asher and Jeff Lefko of Hanley Investment Group represented the seller and the buyer in the transaction.