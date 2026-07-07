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13720-Bear-Valley-Rd-Victorville-CA
AutoZone and Dollar Tree occupy the 19,300-square-foot two-tenant retail property at 13720 Bear Valley Road in Victorville, Calif.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaNet LeaseRetailWestern

Hanley Investment Group Negotiates $4.6M Sale of Two-Tenant Retail Property in Victorville, California

by Amy Works

VICTORVILLE, CALIF. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has negotiated the $4.6 million sale of a two-tenant retail property in Victorville. A Los Angeles-based private investor sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer. Located at 13720 Bear Valley Road, the 19,300-square-foot building was formerly occupied by Rite Aid and renovated in 2024. The property is currently leased to AutoZone and Dollar Tree on new 10-year triple-net leases. Bill Asher and Kevin Fryman of Hanley Investment Group represented the seller in the transaction.

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