Hanley Investment Group Negotiates $5M Sale of Single-Tenant Retail Property in Clovis, California

CLOVIS, CALIF. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has negotiated the $5 million sale of a 2,047-square-foot, single-tenant retail property located roughly eight miles west of Fresno in Clovis. A 7-Eleven convenience store and fuel station occupies the property, which was originally built in 1991 and renovated in 2019.

Jacob Fahner and Jeremy McChesney represented the seller, a Los Angeles–based private investor, in the transaction. Jeffrey Leggio of ASU Commercial represented the buyer, a Bakersfield, California-based 1031 exchange investor.