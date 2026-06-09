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394-W-Ashlan-Ave-Clovis-CA
A 7-Eleven convenience store and fuel station occupies a 2,047-square-foot retail property located at 394 West Ashlan Ave. in Clovis, Calif.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaNet LeaseRetailWestern

Hanley Investment Group Negotiates $5M Sale of Single-Tenant Retail Property in Clovis, California

by Amy Works

CLOVIS, CALIF. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has negotiated the $5 million sale of a 2,047-square-foot, single-tenant retail property located roughly eight miles west of Fresno in Clovis. A 7-Eleven convenience store and fuel station occupies the property, which was originally built in 1991 and renovated in 2019.

Jacob Fahner and Jeremy McChesney represented the seller, a Los Angeles–based private investor, in the transaction. Jeffrey Leggio of ASU Commercial represented the buyer, a Bakersfield, California-based 1031 exchange investor.

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