Hanley Investment Group Negotiates $8.2M Sales of 7-Eleven, Starbucks Drive-Thru Properties in Merced, California

MERCED, CALIF. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sales of two newly constructed, adjacent, single-tenant retail properties in the San Joaquin Valley city of Merced. Two individual private buyers purchased the assets in separate transactions totaling $8.2 million.

In both transactions, Bill Asher and Jeff Lefko of Hanley represented the developer and seller, Glendale-based Chase Partners.

A Los Angeles-based private investor acquired the first asset for $5.3 million. Constructed in 2023, the 4,088-square-foot convenience store and gas station is located at 1995 W. Olive Ave. 7-Eleven occupies the building under a new, corporate, 15-year, triple-net lease. Nicholas Borrelli of Coldwell Banker Commercial George Realty in Arcadia represented the buyer in the deal.

A Los Angeles-based private investor purchased the second building for $2.9 million. Michael Mehdizadeh of Los Angeles represented the buyer in the deal. Located at 1993 W. Olive Ave., Starbucks occupies the 1,000-square-foot, drive-thru-only building under a new, corporate, 10-year, triple-net lease.