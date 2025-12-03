Hanley Investment Group Negotiates Sale of 110,485 SF Shopping Center in Corona, California

CORONA, CALIF. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has negotiated the sale of Sierra del Oro Towne Centre, a 110,485-square-foot shopping center located in Corona. Ralphs and Dollar Tree anchor the property, which was fully leased at the time of sale. Additional tenants include Anytime Fitness, Chase Bank, Jack in the Box, Domino’s Pizza, Green River Montessori School, Wingstop, Kumon Math and Reading Center, Fantastic Sams Cut & Color and PostalAnnex.

Sierra del Oro Towne Centre marks Hanley’s sixth grocery-anchored shopping center sale over the previous 12 months. Kevin Fryman and Ed Hanley represented the seller, Phillips Edison & Co., in the transaction. Jesse Millman of Newmark represented the buyer, a private 1031 exchange investor based in Northern California.