Hanley Investment Group Negotiates Sale of 114,867 SF Shopping Center in Indiana

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Midwest, Retail

Lake Park Plaza was 91 percent occupied at the time of sale.

MICHIGAN CITY, IND. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has negotiated the sale of Lake Park Plaza in the northwest Indiana town of Michigan City. The sales price was undisclosed, but the listing price was $6.3 million. Anchored by Hobby Lobby, the 114,867-square-foot shopping center is also home to Joann, Citi Trends and a variety of other tenants. Built in 1992, Lake Park Plaza was 91 percent occupied at the time of sale. Eric Wohl and CJ Kiehler of Hanley, in association with Scott Reid & ParaSell Inc., represented the seller, Atlanta-based RCG Ventures. A private investment company located near Miami was the buyer.

