Hanley Investment Group Negotiates Sale of 180,000 SF Shopping Center in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

HOUSTON — California-based brokerage firm Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has negotiated the sale of Northwest Crossing Centre, a 180,000-square-foot shopping center in Houston. The property was built on 20 acres in 1993. At the time of sale, Northwest Crossing Centre was 94 percent leased to tenants such as Burlington, Dollar Tree, Marshalls, Planet Fitness, Hibbett Sports, pOpshelf, Chick-fil-A, James Coney Island, Red Lobster and Whataburger. Kevin Fryman and Ed Hanley of Hanley Investment Group, in conjunction with ParaSell Inc., represented the seller, San Diego-based USA Properties Inc., in the transaction. The buyer was Houston-based Wu Properties.