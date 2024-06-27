Hanley Investment Group Negotiates Sale of 29,817 SF Shopping Center in Stevenson Ranch, California

STEVENSON RANCH, CALIF. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of Stevenson Ranch Plaza, a neighborhood shopping center in Stevenson Ranch, approximately 35 miles northwest of Los Angeles. San Francisco-based Catalyst Real Estate sold the asset to a Los Angeles-based private investor for an undisclosed price.

Kevin Fryman, Ed Hanley, Sean Cox and Alexander Moore of Hanley Investment Group represented the seller, while Edmond Bina of Beverly Hills-based EMB Properties represented the buyer in the deal.

Originally built in 1999 and remodeled in 2023, Stevenson Ranch Plaza offers 29,817 square feet of retail space at 25804-25860 Hemingway Ave. Tutor Time, a subsidiary of Learning Care Group, anchors the retail center and has operated at the property since it was built.