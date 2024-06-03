Monday, June 3, 2024
Hanley Investment Group Negotiates Sale of 4,900 SF Retail Building in Killeen, Texas

by Taylor Williams

KILLEEN, TEXAS — California-based brokerage firm Hanley Investment Group has negotiated the sale of a 4,900-square-foot retail building in the Central Texas city of Killeen. The building was constructed in 2023 was net leased to Brakes Plus at the time of sale. Garrett Wood of Hanley represented the buyer, a Florida-based 1031 exchange investor, in the transaction. Matt Montagne, Maxwell Watson and Tyler Ellinger of Sands Investment Group represented the seller, a Los Angeles-based private investor.

