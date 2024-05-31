Friday, May 31, 2024
Hanley Investment Group Negotiates Sale of 4,956 SF Retail Building in Metro Fort Worth

by Taylor Williams

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TEXAS — California-based brokerage firm Hanley Investment Group has negotiated the sale of a 4,956-square-foot retail building in North Richland Hills, a northern suburb of Fort Worth. The building was constructed in 2022 and is net leased to automotive services provider Brakes Plus. Garrett Wood of Hanley represented the buyer, a Florida-based 1031 exchange investor, in the transaction. Drew Isaac, Brian Bailey and Tim Speck of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed, Colorado-based seller.

