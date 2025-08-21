Hanley Investment Group, Oaks Commercial Arrange $4.6M Sale of Retail Pad Site in Diamond Bar, California

DIAMOND BAR, CALIF. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors and Oaks Commercial Real Estate have brokered the sale of a multi-tenant retail pad property located at 22438 Golden Springs Drive in Diamond Bar. A Las Vegas-based private partnership acquired the asset from a Los Angeles-based private non-exchange investor for $4.6 million. Starbucks Coffee, Jimmy John’s and Crumbl Cookies fully occupy the 4,767-square-foot property, which was built in 2016.

Bill Asher and Jeff Lefko of Hanley Investment Group, along with Fred Encinas of Oaks Commercial Real Estate in Eastvale, Calif., represented the seller, while Arman Mahmoodi of BeachRock Group at Keller Williams in Beverly Hills, Calif., represented the buyer in the transaction.