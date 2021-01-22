REBusinessOnline

Hanley Investment Negotiates $2.6M Sale of Chili’s-Occupied Building in Lake Elsinore, California

Chili’s Grill & Bar occupies the 6,300-square-foot restaurant pad located at 29233 Central Ave. in Lake Elsinore, Calif.

LAKE ELSINORE, CALIF. — Hanley Investment Group has arranged the sale of a single-tenant restaurant property located at Lake Elsinore Marketplace, a 144,034-square-foot shopping center in Lake Elsinore. Irvine-based Pacific Castle sold the asset to an Orange County-based private investor for $2.6 million.

Built in 2005 and renovated in 2019, the 6,300-square-foot restaurant pad is located at 29233 Central Ave. Chili’s Grill & Bar occupies the property under an absolute triple-net lease. Additional tenants at Lake Elsinore Marketplace include Starbucks Coffee, Popeyes, Wendy’s, Del Taco, Panda Express, Valvoline and Wells Fargo.

Kevin Fryman and Bill Asher of Hanley Investment Group represented the seller, while Dhanesh Solanki of Brea-based KW Commercial represented the buyer in the transaction.

