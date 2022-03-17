Hanley Investment Negotiates $4.6M Sale of Restaurant Property in Palm Desert, California

The Habit Burger Grill occupies the 2,700-square-foot drive-thru restaurant at 73320 Dinah Shore Drive in Palm Desert, Calif.

PALM DESERT, CALIF. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of a newly constructed, single-tenant restaurant property at Monterey Crossing shopping center in Palm Desert. Newport Beach-based Fountainhead Development sold the asset to a Southern California-based private investor for $4.6 million.

Bill Asher and Jeff Lefko of Hanley Investment Group represented the seller and developer, while John Costa, David Fults and Brian McLoughlin of Voit Real Estate Services’ Los Angeles office represented the buyer in the transaction.