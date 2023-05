BEAUMONT, CALIF. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has brokered the $1.9 million sale of a newly constructed, single-tenant building located in Beaumont.

A Dutch Bros. Coffee drive-thru occupies the 920-square-foot property on a 15-year, triple-net ground lease.

Bill Asher and Jeff Lefko represented the seller and developer, Evergreen Development. Trevor Harris of Triwell Properties Inc. represented the buyer, a California-based private investor.