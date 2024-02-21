Hanley Negotiates $2.9M Sale of Single-Tenant Chase Bank Branch in Bakersfield, California

BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has brokered the $2.9 million sale of a 3,576-square-foot, single-tenant property in Bakersfield, approximately 130 miles north of Los Angeles.

Chase Bank occupies the building, which was constructed in 2022 on a 0.9-acre pad, on a triple-net-lease basis.

Bill Asher and Jeff Lefko of Hanley represented the seller, a local private investor, in the transaction. Greg Bedell and Lance Mordachini of Progressive Real Estate Partners represented the buyer.

The property is situated adjacent to a shopping center that is leased to tenants including In-Shape, PetSmart, Banfield Pet Hospital, Domino’s Pizza, Goodwill and U.S. Bank.