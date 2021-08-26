Hanley Negotiates $20.1M Sale of Publix-Anchored Shopping Center in Metro Atlanta

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Retail, Southeast

Located on a 16-acre site at 4108 Hamilton Mill Road, Holland Point was built in 2020 at the intersection of Hamilton Mill and Bogan roads near Interstate 985.

BUFORD, GA. — Hanley Investment Group has arranged the sale of Holland Point, a 68,187-square-foot, Publix-anchored neighborhood shopping center in Buford. Ed Hanley and Kevin Fryman of Hanley Investment Group, along with ParaSell Inc., represented the 1031 exchange buyer, a private investor based in Norco, Calif. Chris Decouflé, Kevin Hurley and Matt Karempelis of CBRE represented the seller, Atlanta-based Watkins Real Estate Group, which sold the property for $20.1 million.

Located on a 16-acre site at 4108 Hamilton Mill Road, Holland Point was built in 2020 at the intersection of Hamilton Mill and Bogan roads near Interstate 985.

Publix takes up 48,387 square feet at Holland Point and includes a drive-thru pharmacy. The fully leased property’s other tenants include Great Clips, Buford Smile Dental Care, Mathnasium of Buford, City Nail & Spa, Bravos Cantina Grill, Nagoya Restaurant, Johnny’s New York Style Pizza and Express Vets.

Hanley Investment Group recently worked with the buyer to acquire two other grocery-anchored shopping centers in the Atlanta metro area, including Alpharetta Commons, a 94,500-square-foot, Publix-anchored shopping center in Alpharetta, and Cofer Crossing, a 136,139-square-foot shopping center anchored by Kroger and HomeGoods in Tucker.