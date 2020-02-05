REBusinessOnline

Hanover Acquires Land in Metro Dallas for Future $950M Master-Planned Development

Current plans call for 2,000 single-family homes, 26 acres of commercial space facing U.S. Highway 287 and 42 acres of industrial space.

MIDLOTHIAN, TEXAS — Locally based developer Hanover Property Co. has acquired 966 acres in the southern Dallas suburb of Midlothian for the development of a $950 million master-planned community. Current plans call for 2,000 single-family homes, 26 acres of commercial space and 42 acres of industrial space. Pre-development is underway, and the initial phase is expected to be complete in early 2022. Michael Swaldi, Larry McCorkle and Nick Hayden of JLL represented the seller, ECOM Real Estate, in the transaction. Paul Whitman, also with JLL, represented Hanover Property Co.

