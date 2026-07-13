Monday, July 13, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentGeorgiaMultifamilySoutheast

Hanover Acquires Land Near Gas South Arena in Metro Atlanta, Plans 305-Unit Apartment Development

by Abby Cox

DULUTH, GA. — Hanover Co. has acquired nearly eight acres in Duluth, a northeast suburb of Atlanta in Gwinnett County, for the development of Hanover Sugarloaf, a 305-unit multifamily community. The purchase price was $12.4 million. John Speros and JT Speros of Ackerman & Co., along with Kyle Gable of Gable Land Co. and David Branch of SSG Realty Partners, represented the seller, an entity doing business as SP Sugarloaf LLC, in the transaction. The property will be situated near the 118-acre Gas South District, which is anchored by Gas South Arena and the Gas South Convention Center, and adjacent to Sugarloaf Parkway Shopping Center.

Hanover Co. plans to demolish the 56,000-square-foot vacant office building at the property to make room for multiple four- and five-story apartment buildings, which will also include parking. Further details of the project were not disclosed.

You may also like

StreetLights Residential Completes 134-Unit Apartment Building in Houston

JLL Negotiates $25.1M Sale of Two Multifamily Development...

Why Texas’ Market Recalibration is Creating New Opportunities...

Concord Summit Capital Arranges $115.5M Construction Loan for...

SummerHill Breaks Ground on 251-Unit Multifamily Property in...

JLL Arranges $56.1M Sale of Industrial Property Near...

Ascendant Purchases Eight-Hotel Portfolio Across Virginia Beach, Outer...

CP Group Signs 35,000 SF of Leases at...

Merchants Capital Arranges $10.8M in Financing for Affordable...