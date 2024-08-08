Hanover Co. Breaks Ground on 361,000 SF Industrial Project in Metro Austin

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS — Houston-based developer Hanover Co. has broken ground on Settlers Park Business Center, a 361,000-square-foot industrial project in the northern Austin suburb of Round Rock. Th development will consist of three rear-load buildings that will range in size from 107,904 to 126,616 square feet. Hanover is developing the project in partnership with institutional investors backed by J.P. Morgan Asset Management. Powers Brown Architects is designing the project, and Kimley-Horn is providing civil engineering services. KBC Advisors is the leasing agent. Construction is slated for a second-quarter 2025 completion.