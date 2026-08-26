Wednesday, August 26, 2026
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903-Quimisa-Dr-Simi-Valley-CA
Slated for completion in summer 2027, the new property will feature 200,000 square feet of industrial space at 903 Quimisa Drive in Simi Valley, Calif.
CaliforniaDevelopmentIndustrialWestern

Hanover Co., Crow Holdings Capital Underway on 200,000 SF Industrial Project in Simi Valley, California

by Amy Works

SIMI VALLEY, CALIF. — Hanover Co., in partnership with Crow Holdings Capital, is underway on construction of an industrial project on a 13-acre site at 903 Quimisa Drive in Simi Valley, located in southeastern California. The 200,000-square-foot building will feature 36-foot clear heights, an 8.5-inch slab, skylights, “ample” employee parking and proximity to California State Route 118.

The project team includes Rasmussen as architect and M3 Civil as civil engineer. Deal partners include Chad Solomon of JLL and David Young of NAI Capital. Construction commenced in July with completion slated for summer 2027.

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