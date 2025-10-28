Tuesday, October 28, 2025
Coyote Creek Village in North San Jose will feature three market-rate residential buildings offering a total of 1,140 apartments. (Designed by KTGY; rendering courtesy of Hanover Co.)
Hanover Co., KTGY Break Ground on Residential Building at 22-Acre Coyote Creek Village in North San Jose

by Amy Works

SAN JOSE, CALIF. — Hanover Co., with KTGY as designer and architect, has broken ground on the first market-rate residential building at Coyote Creek Village, a 22-acre lifestyle-focused mixed-use community in North San Jose. KTGY has designed three market-rate residential buildings, totaling 1,140 apartments, for the development. The seven-story buildings will offer a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.

Hanover Parkside (Building A) is currently underway with completion slated for fourth-quarter 2027, and Hanover Coyote Creek (Building B) is set to break ground in second-quarter 2026. The master-planned community will also feature 154 for-sale townhomes by SummerHill Homes and 136 affordable rental apartments by The Pacific Cos.

