Hanover Crossing Residences totals 297 units. The property was built in 2023.
Hanover Co. Sells 297-Unit Apartment Complex in Hanover, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

HANOVER, MASS. — Houston-based owner-operator The Hanover Co. has sold a 297-unit apartment complex in Hanover, located southeast of Boston. Hanover Crossing Residences was built in 2023 and comprises four four-story buildings that house one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 934 square feet. Amenities include a pool, entertainment kitchen and social lounge, fitness center, coworking space and outdoor grilling and dining areas. Simon Butler, Biria St. John, John McLaughlin and Brian Bowler of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction. The buyer was an affiliate of AEW Capital Management. The sales price was not disclosed.

