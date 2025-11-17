Monday, November 17, 2025
Ella-45-Houston
Ella 45 in Houston will total 254,000 square feet.
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

Hanover Industrial, Pearlmark Break Ground on 254,000 SF Project in North Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — A partnership between Hanover Industrial, a division of Houston-based owner-operator Hanover, and Chicago-based Pearlmark has broken ground on Ella 45, a 254,000-square-foot project in North Houston. Located just west of I-45, the 19-acre development will feature 36-foot clear heights and a front-load configuration. Powers Brown is the project architect, and Kimley-Horn is the civil engineer. CBRE is the leasing agent. Construction is expected to be complete in the second quarter of 2026.

