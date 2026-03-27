Hanover, Northwestern Mutual Deliver 509,000 SF Industrial Park in Frederick, Maryland

FREDERICK, MD. — Hanover Co. and its institutional partner Northwestern Mutual have completed construction of Frederick Airport Park, a 509,000-square-foot industrial development located in Frederick, about 44 miles northwest of Washington, D.C. Situated directly off I-70 and adjacent to Frederick Municipal Airport, Frederick Airport Park spans 37 acres and consists of two light industrial buildings featuring 36-foot clear heights.

The project team included MGMA (architect), Harris Smariga (civil engineer) and Conewago (general contractor). Construction of both buildings was completed in January. Cushman & Wakefield is marketing Frederick Airport Park to potential tenants.