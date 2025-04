HOUSTON — Hanwha Power Systems Americas, which serves the oil and gas industry, has signed a 27,500-square-foot industrial lease in northwest Houston. The space is located at 8810 Wendigo Place. Ryan Hartsell and Austen Buckalew of locally based brokerage firm Oxford Partners represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Travis Land and Braedon Emde of Partners Real Estate represented the landlord, United Equities.