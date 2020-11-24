REBusinessOnline

HAP Investments Breaks Ground on 19-Story Multifamily Building in Manhattan

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based developer HAP Investments has broken ground on 65 Franklin Street, a 19-story multifamily building that will be located in the Tribeca area of Manhattan. Designed by CetraRuddy, the 110,000-square-foot building will house 41 condominiums and an unspecified amount of retail space. Noble Construction is the general contractor for the project, which is expected to be complete in 2022.

