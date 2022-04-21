REBusinessOnline

HAP Investments Nears Completion of 112-Unit Multifamily Project in Manhattan

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

225-W.-28th-Street-Manhattan

HAP Investments' new apartment building at 225 W. 28th St. in Manhattan rises 20 stories and totals 112 units.

NEW YORK CITY — New York City-based developer HAP Investments is nearing completion of a 112-unit multifamily project located at 225 W. 28th St. in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood. The 20-story building’s one- and two-bedroom units and three penthouses feature custom white oak cabinetry and marble countertops, and amenities include a pool, fitness center with a sauna and steam room, children’s play area and a rooftop deck with grilling areas. HAP Investments has received a temporary certificate of occupancy (TCO), allowing the first move-ins to commence, and expects to receive a permanent certificate this fall. More than 60 percent of the units were preleased at the time of the TCO issuance.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
28
Webinar: Creating an Inclusive Housing Experience for Students with Technology
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  