HAP Investments Nears Completion of 112-Unit Multifamily Project in Manhattan

HAP Investments' new apartment building at 225 W. 28th St. in Manhattan rises 20 stories and totals 112 units.

NEW YORK CITY — New York City-based developer HAP Investments is nearing completion of a 112-unit multifamily project located at 225 W. 28th St. in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood. The 20-story building’s one- and two-bedroom units and three penthouses feature custom white oak cabinetry and marble countertops, and amenities include a pool, fitness center with a sauna and steam room, children’s play area and a rooftop deck with grilling areas. HAP Investments has received a temporary certificate of occupancy (TCO), allowing the first move-ins to commence, and expects to receive a permanent certificate this fall. More than 60 percent of the units were preleased at the time of the TCO issuance.