HAP Investments Nears Completion of 199-Unit Maverick Residential Project in Manhattan

Maverick, 199-unit residential development in Manhattan by HAP Investments, is expected to be complete in early 2021.

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based developer HAP Investments is nearing completion of Maverick, , a 199-unit residential tower located at 215 and 225 W. 28th St. in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan. Also known as Hap 8, the development consists of two 20-story towers spanning 312,500 square feet and offering a mix of 87 condominium residences and 112 rental units. The two buildings will share amenities such as a parking garage, pool, sauna, fitness center, children’s playroom and a roof deck with outdoor grilling stations. DXA studio designed the project, which is expected to be officially complete in early 2021.

