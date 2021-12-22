REBusinessOnline

HAP Investments Receives $76.7M Loan for Refinancing of East Harlem Multifamily Portfolio

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based investment and development firm HAP Investments has received a $76.7 million loan for the refinancing of a portfolio of three multifamily buildings totaling 160 units in East Harlem. The buildings are located at 2338 Second Ave., 329 Pleasant Ave. and 2211 Third Ave. Allegiant Real Estate Capital provided the three-year loan, specific terms of which were not disclosed.

