HAPIK to Open 15,000 SF Indoor Climbing Gym in Brooklyn

NEW YORK CITY — Fitness operator HAPIK has signed a lease to open a 15,000-square-foot indoor climbing gym in the Sunset Park area of Brooklyn. The gym will be located within Building 6 at the 35-acre Industry City mixed-use development and will feature 50 climbing walls, two rope courses and private event spaces. Chase Welles of TSCG represented the landlord, a partnership between Belvedere Capital, Jamestown and Angelo Gordon & Co., in the lease negotiations. The tenant representative was not disclosed.