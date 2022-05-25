Happy Place Stages Acquires Creative Production Campus in North Hollywood for $14.3M

The production campus features 13,000 square feet of cargo containers converted to creative office space, a 1,400-square-foot office, an 8,000-square-foot warehouse and a 20,000-square-foot warehouse.

LOS ANGELES — Happy Place Stages LLC, a full-service creative studio, has purchased a warehouse campus located at 5446-5450 Satsuma Ave. in the North Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles for $14.3 million. The sales price equates to $380 per square foot.

Built in 1952 and renovated in 2017, the property features four buildings: a 13,000-square-foot cargo containers that has been convert to creative office space, a 1,400-square-foot office, an 8,000-square-foot warehouse and a 20,000-square-foot warehouse.

Adam Comora with NAI Capital’s Investment Services Group represented the buyer in the deal.