Harbert Management Sells 346,731 SF Concord Corporate Centre in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO — Harbert Management Corp. has completed the disposition of Concord Corporate Centre, an office campus in San Francisco’s East Bay area. Sierra Pacific acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.

Located at 1320 and 1390 Willow Pass Road, the 346,731-square-foot, two-building campus was 73 percent leased at the time of sale. The property also includes a 1,167-stall parking garage. The buyer plans to add updated amenities and renovate the common areas of the property.

Steven Golubchik, Edmund Najera, Jonathan Schaefler and Darren Hollak of Newmark represented the seller in the deal.