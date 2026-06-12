Friday, June 12, 2026
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DevelopmentMultifamilySeniors HousingTexas

Harbert South Bay Breaks Ground on 162-Unit Seniors Housing Project in Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Harbert South Bay has broken ground on The Marianne on Inwood, a 162-unit seniors housing project in Dallas. The site is adjacent to the Highland Park area, and the 294,000-square-foot facility will offer independent living, assisted living and memory care residences. Amenities will include multiple dining venues, indoor and outdoor pools, a gym, hair salon, media lounge and a golf simulator. Project partners include Arcadis (architect), Bozzuto Construction (general contractor) and Momentum Senior Living (operator). Completion is scheduled for 2027.

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