Wednesday, June 28, 2023
The Seville is an assisted living and memory care community in San Clemente, California.
CaliforniaDevelopmentMultifamilySeniors HousingWestern

Harbert South Bay Partners Breaks Ground on 87-Unit The Seville Seniors Housing Community in San Clemente, California

by Jeff Shaw

SAN CLEMENTE, CALIF. — Harbert South Bay Partners has broken ground on The Seville, an assisted living and memory care community in San Clemente, a coastal city approximately 60 miles southeast of Los Angeles. 

The property will feature 63 assisted living and 24 memory care units. Completion is scheduled for summer 2024. 

Project partners include Momentum Senior Living as operator, Banvard & Soderbergh as architect, Rodrigo Vargas Design as interior designer and W.E. O’Neil as general contractor.

