Harbert South Bay Partners Plans 350-Unit The James Seniors Housing Community in Irvine, California

Posted on by in California, Development, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Western

The James in Irvine, California, will feature 210 independent living, 110 assisted living and 30 memory care units.

IRVINE, CALIF. — Harbert South Bay Partners has released plans for The James, a 350-unit, eight-story seniors housing community in the Orange County city of Irvine. The site is walkable to Irvine-Tustin’s vibrant shopping area, The District at Tustin Legacy.

The leasing office for The James is scheduled to open early 2024, with occupancy planned for summer 2025. The James will feature 210 independent living, 110 assisted living and 30 memory care units. Momentum Senior Living, which is based in Orange County, will be the operator.





