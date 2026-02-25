Wednesday, February 25, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

Harbert South Bay to Develop 162-Unit Seniors Housing Project in Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Harbert South Bay will develop The Marianne on Inwood, a 162-unit seniors housing project in Dallas. The site is adjacent to the Highland Park area, and the 294,000-square-foot facility will offer independent living, assisted living and memory care residences. Amenities will include multiple dining venues, indoor and outdoor pools, a gym, hair salon, media lounge and a golf simulator. Project partners include Arcadis (architect), Bozzuto Construction (general contractor) and Momentum Senior Living (operator). Construction will begin in the coming weeks, and completion is scheduled for 2027.

You may also like

Green Point Underway on Phase I of 200-Acre...

Lowe’s Opens 94,000 SF Store at Manvel Town...

Rockefeller Unveils Alina Apartments at 1072 West Peachtree...

Partnership Buys 6,000 SF Retail Building in Austin,...

Kane Realty Breaks Ground on 332-Unit Tributary Apartments...

Essex Capital, Ascend Begin Leasing for 545-Unit Residences...

Jensen Infrastructure Buys 100-Acre Site for Build-to-Suit Manufacturing...

PSRS Arranges $5.7M Refinancing for Two-Building Multifamily Portfolio...

Nationwide Realty Investors to Redevelop 18-Story Office Tower...