Harbert South Bay to Develop 162-Unit Seniors Housing Project in Dallas

DALLAS — Harbert South Bay will develop The Marianne on Inwood, a 162-unit seniors housing project in Dallas. The site is adjacent to the Highland Park area, and the 294,000-square-foot facility will offer independent living, assisted living and memory care residences. Amenities will include multiple dining venues, indoor and outdoor pools, a gym, hair salon, media lounge and a golf simulator. Project partners include Arcadis (architect), Bozzuto Construction (general contractor) and Momentum Senior Living (operator). Construction will begin in the coming weeks, and completion is scheduled for 2027.