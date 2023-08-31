Thursday, August 31, 2023
12821-Knott-St-Garden-Grove-CA
Harbinger Motors is relocating to 12821 Knott St. in Garden Grove, Calif., from Gardena, Calif.
CaliforniaIndustrialLeasing ActivityWestern

Harbinger Motors Signs 165,171 SF Industrial Lease in Garden Grove, California

by Amy Works

GARDEN GROVE, CALIF. — Harbinger Motors has inked a deal to occupy 165,171 square feet of manufacturing and distribution space at 12821 Knott St. in Garden Grove. The landlord is Rexford Industrial.

Harbinger Motors will manufacture electric light- and medium-duty delivery vehicles custom designed to customers’ specifications. To accommodate the tenant, the space will undergo extensive renovations, including 40,000 square feet of office and engineering space. Harbinger Motors is relocating to the facility from Gardena.

Rexford Industrial acquired the property in 2019 and added significant improvements, including a 45,171-square-foot high-bay expansion and 20,000 square feet of high-finish office space.

Clyde Stauff and Jace Gan of Colliers represented the landlord in the lease negotiations.

