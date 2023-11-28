Harbor Associates, Evergen Equity Buy $55M Industrial Portfolio in Gardena, California

GARDENA, CALIF. — A joint venture between Harbor Associates and Evergen Equity has purchased an industrial portfolio in Gardena from a local investor for $55 million in an off-market transaction. Gardena is in the South Bay area of greater Los Angeles.

Located at 690-760 W. 190th St., the portfolio consists of four adjacent buildings ranging in size from 17,000 square feet to 45,000 square feet. The 7.5-acre site is located within the 34 million-square-foot Gardena/Harbor industrial submarket and is immediately next to the I-405/I-110 interchange.

Eric Cox, Barbara Perrier and Darla Longo of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.