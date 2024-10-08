Tuesday, October 8, 2024
Highlands-Corporate-Center-San-Diego-CA
Located at 12730-12780 High Bluff Drive in San Diego, Highlands Corporate Center offers 211,000 square feet of office space spread across five buildings.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaOfficeWestern

Harbor Associates, F&F Capital Buy 211,000 SF Highlands Corporate Center in San Diego

by Amy Works

SAN DIEGO — A joint venture between Harbor Associates and F&F Capital Group has purchased Highlands Corporate Center, a Class A office campus in San Diego’s Del Mar Heights, for an undisclosed price.

Located at 12730-12780 High Bluff Drive, Highlands Corporate Center offers 211,000 square feet of office space spread across five buildings. The recently renovated campus features new lobby finishes, a new conference center, fitness facilities, tenant lounge and an outdoor pavilion, as well as electric vehicle charging stations and private balconies on several of the upper-floor tenant suites.

Adam Edwards, Justin Shepherd and Bailey Bland of Eastdil Secured represented the undisclosed seller in the deal. At the time of sale, Highlands Corporate Center was 90 percent leased.

