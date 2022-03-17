REBusinessOnline

Harbor Associates, Gemdale USA Buy Agoura Hills Business Park Near Los Angeles for $29.7M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Office, Western

Agoura-Hills-Business-Park-Los-Angeles-CA

Agoura Hills Business Park in Los Angeles features two buildings offering a total of 113,991 square feet of office space.

LOS ANGELES — Harbor Associates and Gemdale USA have purchased Agoura Hills Business Park, an office campus located at 30401–30501 Agoura Road in the Agoura Hills submarket of Los Angeles, for $29.7 million.

Built in 1987 on six acres, the 113,991-square-foot campus consists of two two-story office buildings around a central plaza and a 193-car parking lot.

The acquisition represents the recapitalization of the office property, which Harbor Associates originally purchased in January 2020 in a joint venture with a Kansas City-based real estate investment firm. The sale represents Harbor’s exit from the investment after meeting its business plan.

Matt Heyn and Caitlin Hoffman of CBRE will lease the property on behalf of Gemdale USA and Harbor. Andrew Harper, Will Poulsen, Matt McRoskey and Chad Solomon of JLL represented the seller in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  