UPLAND, CALIF. — Harbor Associates has completed the disposition of 400 Mountain Avenue, a medical office property in the Inland Empire city of Upland. A local medical user bought the asset for $8.8 million.

The three-story building features 47,850 square feet of medical office space with highway access to Los Angeles and Orange County.

Sammy Cemo, Anthony DeLorenzo, Austin Reuland, Bryan Johnson and Nick Williams of CBRE Investment Properties represented the seller in the deal.